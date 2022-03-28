Police were called to Bold Venture Park after the tragic discovery shortly before 7am.

The entrance was cordoned off whilst officers attended and his body was recovered.

Lancashire Police said the body – a man aged in his 20s – has been identified. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The body of a man aged in his 20s was discovered in Bold Venture Park, Darwen, this morning (Monday, March 28)

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Bold Venture Park, Darwen, at 6.53am today (March 28) to reports of a sudden death.

"Emergency services have attended and sadly found a man in his 20s deceased.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed on to HM Coroner in due course.”

Today (Monday, March 28), police also confirmed that the body of a man found in the sea off the coast of Barrow in Cumbria is missing Preston man Kevin Long.

The 57-year-old was reported missing a week ago and his body was recovered from the sea on Saturday.

His family have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

