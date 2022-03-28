Officers had been urgently looking for Kevin since he was reported missing from home on Sunday, March 20, with the 57-year-old last seen in Blackpool at around 11am that morning.

A missing person’s appeal was circulated by Lancashire Police, with the force saying it was growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Sadly, on Saturday (March 26) afternoon, a man’s body was recovered from the sea off the coast of Barrow in Cumbria.

Lancashire Police said it believes the body to be Kevin’s and added that the cause of death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Last week we asked for your help to try and find Kevin Long who was reported missing from his home in Preston.

“Very sadly the body of a man was recovered from the sea at Barrow, Cumbria on Saturday (March 26).

"While formal identification has yet to take place, we believe that the body is that of 57-year-old Kevin.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“We would like to thank all those who helped with our earlier appeal.”