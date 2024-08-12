Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans have been left concerned for Blackpool born radio presenter Zoe Ball as she is replaced on her regular show for the second time in a row.

BBC Radio 2 listeners this morning were given a shock after regular presenter Zoe Ball, 53, was replaced without warning.

Fellow radio presenter Scott Mills filled in as host today, causing some concern when he mentioned that regular host Zoe would be away "for weeks" and sent her well wishes from the team.

When the show began at 6.30 am, mum of two Zoe was strangely absent, and Scott, 51, greeted listeners in her place.

Blackpool born presenter was replaced on her Radio 2 Breakfast show by Scott Mills today and Gaby Roslin on Friday. Credit: Getty | Getty

Introducing the show Scott said: “Good Morning. You weren't expecting me were you? Welcome to Monday. It's Scott Mills.

“If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6.30am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out. You have not overslept. I'm here doing the breakfast show. Do not panic. It's early. You aren't late for work.”

After the 8am news bulletin, Scott revisited the change and added: “If you've just put us on this morning, it's Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I'm sending you all my love, Zo', as are the team.”

Zoe’s absence this morning comes after she missed Friday's show unexpectedly as well.

Despite assuring her followers on social media the night before that she would be hosting, fans tuning in on Friday were instead greeted by stand-in host Gaby Roslin.

Neither Gaby nor Scott offered any explanation for Zoe's sudden absence and the Blackpool born star, who is also the ex-wife of Fatboy Slim, has not said anything on her social media.

For example, one user wrote “Zoe Ball MIA again?? WTF? #BBCRadio2” whilst another asked “Does Zoe ball not work anymore?” and a third tweeted “Get well soon Zoe”.

Following fans concern, the BBC reportedly told the Mirror today: “Zoe is taking time off and will return in September”.