Tommy Fury has cancelled his upcoming fight with Darren Till due to kicking threats

Professional boxer Tommy Fury, the brother of Morecambe’s Tyson Fury, has cancelled his upcoming fight against mixed martial artist Darren Till.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although his fight against scouser Darren Till was only announced three weeks ago, former Love Islander Tommy Fury has now decided to cancel it.

Manchester based Tommy, 25, revealed the news that his fight against 31-year-old Darren is now not going ahead on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why has Tommy pulled out of the fight?

In an Instagram story, the boxer wrote: “I can’t believe I’m writing this but I’m not fighting Darren Till on January 18th 2025. For the one simple reason being that Darren has stated over and over that he does not want to abide by professional boxing rules and that if he is losing the fight he will resort to kicking and other stupid MMA tactics.”

Father of one Tommy also said: “I am a professional boxer. I have been out of the ring for over a year and I wanted this to be a great BOXING fight for the fans. I have wasted weeks in training camp. We are working hard to get a new opponent and date. I promise to get a better opponent and better fight for you guys. Good news around the corner.”

Tommy is referring to the last press conference for the fight in which Darren threatened to resort to his MMA background and kick Tommy in the head if he was losing.

Darren’s comments then angered Tommy’s dad John Fury who went on to throw water on the mixed martial artist, cutting the press conference short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Fury has cancelled his upcoming fight with Darren Till. | Getty Images

What has Darren said in response?

Darren Till has responded by sharing a video on X where he said: “I have only just found out that my team knew Tommy Fury was pulling out of the fight Sunday and didn't want to tell me cos they were trying to get John Fury on the phone but he’s not answering calls apparently.”

Darren Till also said: “Tommy you was never ready for that date you crazy sh******* don’t ever show ur face again!!!”

Darren also posted another update where he said: “Just so everyone knows and is clear Tommy Fury was the A side in this event which means he was getting more money and he gets to call the shots over me which is rightfully so.”

went on to say that “He is the boxer and he’s the bigger name. So if this is the case he could not fight me and fight someone else. This is not happening. Tommy has pulled out and I’m still main eventing on that date. Now I’m the A side and I call the shots. Opponent being found as we speak. I have always abided by the rules of fighting my whole life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He ended his tweet with these words: “He has pulled out and shown his true colours. See you all on January 18th cos no matter what I’ll be there as I have always been. I always show up and always will for the fans whether you like me or not.”

Read More Lancashire star named as the highest earning I'm a Celebrity finalist of all time

What does this mean for the latest Molly-Mae documentary?

Whilst Tommy has been preparing to fight Darren, his former partner, Molly-Mae Hague been gearing up for the release of her forthcoming Prime Video series.

The six-part series will give "unprecedented access" to Hague's life and focus on her "journey after her highly publicised break-up", as well as raising her daughter and launching the clothing brand Maebe.

Due to be released in two-parts, fans of Molly-Mae Hague will be able to watch the first three episodes on January 17, 2025 and the next three episodes are scheduled to drop in the spring.

Although part of the docuseries will focus on the shock break up of Molly-Mae and Tommy, it is not thought that the boxer will feature in it.