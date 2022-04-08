The 50-year-old NHS worker will be carrying out the walk in memory of her late rescue dog - a lurcher named Koona who died suddenly last October.

"I am doing a sponsored dog walk dressed as Scooby Doo on Good Friday to try and raise some money and awareness for The Cinnamon Trust - the national charity for the elderly, the terminally ill and their pets."

"The walk is in memory of my lifetime foster dog Koona who I got from the Cinnamon Trust eight years ago."

Alison will undertake the walk dressed as Scooby Doo on Good Friday with her other dogs Ebony and Skye

She’ll be accompanied on the walk by her two dogs – one of which will undertake the journey in a wheelchair because he has a brain injury.

Explaining how she came to foster Koona, Alison added: "The idea was that Koona would stay with me for six weeks whilst her owner was having treatment for cancer.

"However, after six months the owner realised that she would not be able to look after her so she became a lifetime foster with me."

During that time the Cinnamon Trust always found an alternative foster carer for Koona to cover holidays so she didn't have to go into kennels and also covered all of her vet bills.

The late Koona

Last October Koona became very ill and needed several vet appointments over the course of one week. Unfortunately however the vets were unable to save her and she died in her sleep.

Alison added: "The Cinnamon Trust were brilliant following her death. They made all the arrangements with the crematorium and paid for it all and contacted the vets to advise them so I wanted to give something back to them."

Starting at 10am on Good Friday, she will be walking from Red Bank Road to the Sandcastle, then back to the Norbreck Castle before returning to Red Bank Road.

"I will have my two dogs with me - Skye - a standard poodle, and Ebony - a little crossbreed with brain damage who will be in a pushchair."