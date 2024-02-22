News you can trust since 1886
Thornton Cleveleys, Garstang and Over Wyre planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (February 12-February 18).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:03 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 12:46 GMT

Across Wyre, 13 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the erection of 53 new homes, the expansion of a vets and changes to already approved housing estates amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

All the Wyre planning applications validated between Feb 12 and Feb 18

Application validated on Feb 12 for proposed rear extensions to existing garage and dwelling house following demolition of existing side extension including external alterations

2. 5 Leicester Avenue, Garstang PR3 1FH

Application validated on Feb 12 for proposed rear extensions to existing garage and dwelling house following demolition of existing side extension including external alterations Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Feb 12 for approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Bat Re-survey) and 8 (Biodiversity) on planning permission 22/00743/FU

3. Waterside Farm, Bodkin Lane, Out Rawcliffe PR3 6TL

Application validated on Feb 12 for approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Bat Re-survey) and 8 (Biodiversity) on planning permission 22/00743/FU

Application validated on Feb 13 for change of use of a dwelling (C3) to a childrens care home (C2) for the care of a maximum of 2 children (aged up to 18 years old) with a maximum of 2 staff present at the property at any one time

4. The Orchards at 1A Hollywood Grove, Fleetwood FY7 7AJ

Application validated on Feb 13 for change of use of a dwelling (C3) to a childrens care home (C2) for the care of a maximum of 2 children (aged up to 18 years old) with a maximum of 2 staff present at the property at any one time

