These were the scenes in Preston and Chorley as people paid their respects to the Queen

Streets in Preston and Chorley fell silent as people marked the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:02 pm
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:16 pm

The normally busy streets across the city centre were silent this morning as the world mourned the passing of the Queen.

Among the pubs to remain open, the Flat Iron in Chorley screened the service and put on a buffet for customers.

Here’s a selection of images from our photographs who were out and about capturing the sombre mood in Preston and Chorley.

1. Scenes in Preston and Chorley during the Queen's funeral

The Vue cinema in Preston screened the funeral

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Scenes in Preston and Chorley during the Queen's funeral

The Flat Iron pub in Chorley

Photo: MIchelle Adamson

3. Scenes in Preston and Chorley during the Queen's funeral

Flowers left in memory of the Queen

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Scenes in Preston and Chorley during the Queen's funeral

Members of the public pay their respects

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

