These were the scenes in Preston and Chorley as people paid their respects to the Queen
Streets in Preston and Chorley fell silent as people marked the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:02 pm
Updated
Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:16 pm
The normally busy streets across the city centre were silent this morning as the world mourned the passing of the Queen.
Among the pubs to remain open, the Flat Iron in Chorley screened the service and put on a buffet for customers.
Here’s a selection of images from our photographs who were out and about capturing the sombre mood in Preston and Chorley.
Page 1 of 3