The usual bustling Monday scenes were replaced with silence as residents watched the funeral of our longest-reigning monarch on their TV screens, most at home.

Some pubs and other venues around the county were open for the screening of the funeral from Westminster Abbey but for the most part shops and offices were all closed and traffic was minimal.

The scenes were reflected in towns and cities up and down the country as the nation paid a final homage to Queen Elizabeth, who came to the throne in 1952.

1. Preston city centre deserted for The Queen's funeral Preston's Lancaster Road was deserted, apart from a few vehicles, while the funeral was broadcast. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Preston deserted for Queen's funeral The scene at Preston Market as the state funeral of Queen Elizbeth II was taking place. Photo: kelvin stuttard Photo Sales

3. Preston deserted for The Queen's funeral The junction of Church Street, Fishergate, Cheapside and Glover's Court is usually a hive of activity but not while funeral was being broadcast. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Preston deserted for The Queen's funeral The scene is Orchard Street in Preston city centre on Monday morning. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales