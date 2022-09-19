14 pictures of the deserted streets of Preston as city and nation bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
These were the scenes of the deserted streets of Preston city centre as the nation said farewell to Her Majesty The Queen.
The usual bustling Monday scenes were replaced with silence as residents watched the funeral of our longest-reigning monarch on their TV screens, most at home.
Some pubs and other venues around the county were open for the screening of the funeral from Westminster Abbey but for the most part shops and offices were all closed and traffic was minimal.
The scenes were reflected in towns and cities up and down the country as the nation paid a final homage to Queen Elizabeth, who came to the throne in 1952.