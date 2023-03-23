News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

These are the restaurants in Preston with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency - part 2 of 2

Dozens of restaurants in Preston have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

By Jon Peake
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT

There are so many with the top rating we have split them over two articles. This is part 2 of 2. You can find part 1 here.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

We haven’t included pubs that serve food, fast-food chains or cafes.

These are the restaurants beginning with the letter M through to Z with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating ...

Below are the restaurants in Preston with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the letter M to Z

1. Restaurants in Preston with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

Below are the restaurants in Preston with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the letter M to Z Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Ginger Bistro on Garstang Road, Preston, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

2. The Ginger Bistro

The Ginger Bistro on Garstang Road, Preston, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Smokin V's Real Barbecue on Guildhall Street, Preston, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

3. Smokin V's Real Barbecue

Smokin V's Real Barbecue on Guildhall Street, Preston, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Royal Indian on Liverpool Road, Hutton, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

4. Royal Indian Restaurant

Royal Indian on Liverpool Road, Hutton, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Food Standards AgencyPrestonInspectors