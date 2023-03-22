News you can trust since 1886
These are the restaurants in Preston with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency - part 1 of 2

Dozens of restaurants in Preston have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

By Jon Peake
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT

There are so many with the top rating we have split them over two articles. This is part 1 of 2.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

We haven’t included pubs that serve food, fast-food chains or cafes.

These are the restaurants beginning with the letter A through to N with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating, with restaurants beginning with M through to Z to follow in part 2 of 2.

Below are the restaurants in Preston with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the letter A to N

Restaurants in Preston with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

Below are the restaurants in Preston with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the letter A to N

Farmers Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

Farmers Arms

Farmers Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

Cross Keys Inn in Church Lane, Whitechapel, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

Cross Keys Inn

Cross Keys Inn in Church Lane, Whitechapel, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

Ferrari's Country House Hotel & Restaurant in Chipping Road, Longridge, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

Ferrari's Country House Hotel & Restaurant

Ferrari's Country House Hotel & Restaurant in Chipping Road, Longridge, has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating

