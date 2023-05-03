What is the entry criteria?

The Chorley 10K has a minimum entry age being 15 years. Runners must be aged four years and over to enter the 2K Family Run. Both races start and finish on Market Street with the route taking runners through the picturesque Astley Park, with people urged to line the route to cheer on the runners. If you’re not running, you can still come down to cheer on the competitors and enjoy the running village on Fazakerley Street.

Chorley 10k Run

The Chorley 1ok and 2k Family Run will take place this Sunday and there is still time to register

The Chorley 10k route is a two lap course, which will start and finish on Market Street in Chorley town centre. From the start line, participants will travel up Market Street, turning left onto St Thomas’s Road, travelling along Southport Road before turning right at Ackhurst Lodge to enter Astley Park. Participants will then follow the path, running in front of Astley Coach House and the historic Astley Hall. They will then run over the lake bridge, past the playing fields and play areas, running towards Astley Park’s main gates. At the gates, participants will turn left onto Park Road and will run up to the junction with the A6 Preston Road where they will turn and travel back down Park Road, on the opposite side of the road. They will then run past Chorley Town Hall, turn right onto St Thomas’s Road and repeat the course. On the second lap runners will continue down Market Street and through the finish line. Running prams are welcome. All entrants to the Chorley 10K receive a medal at the finish line, plus a Chorley Cake locally baked by Old Soul Bakery.

2k Family Run

The Chorley Family Run is a much shorter 2K course, which will start and finish on Market Street in Chorley town centre. From the start line, participants will travel up Market Street, continuing past Chorley town hall onto Park Road. They will then turn left at the main gates to Astley Park and enter the park. Participants will then follow the path, running towards the play areas and pavilion. They will travel past the play areas and playing fields to a marker just before the lake. At this point, participants will turn and travel back along the same route through Astley Park. At the main gates they will travel across the closed road and turn right onto Park Road, continuing straight ahead onto Market Street where the finish line awaits. Please note this is not a flat route and there are some inclines, particularly in Astley Park. Running prams are welcome. All entrants will receive a medal.

The Chorley 10k running route

Where do I sign up and how much does it cost?

The entry fee for the 10k is £22, or £20 if you are a UKA Club Runner. Entry fee for the 2K run is £6.50. For a list of road closures and to register, CLICK HERE.