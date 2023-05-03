A new business pop up restaurant in Lancashire created by a chef who previously worked at a restaurant owned by former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has opened its doors in Rivington.

Mcleod 9 Private Dining is a new business based at Spring Cottage that has been created by chef and owner Joe Mcleod which 'brings the experience of fine dining into the comfort of the home'. Joe started his career in hospitality aged 14 and trained at Runshaw College in Leyland, has worked as head chef at George’s of Worsley, owned by Ryan Giggs and also Michelin-rated The Manor House and Northcote Manor. He told the Post: “We are a private dining business originally from Chorley but now based in Bolton covering the whole of Lancashire and some of the Lake District, creating and serving tasting menus in the comfort of your own home. One of our ambitions was to end up having a permanent residency around the Chorley/Bolton area, where guests could come and enjoy tasting menus at a reasonable price. I am so pleased to announce that we have now secured a permanent residency at the beautiful spring cottage in Rivington.”

In the last couple of months he has provided six pop up evenings at Spring Cottage, serving up a five course tasting menu on Fridays and Saturdays to 20 guests per night. With all six pop up events selling out quickly, Joe has now agreed with Spring Cottage that he will extend his stay until September. Mcleod 9 dining opens its doors on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday evenings every week starting from Thursday, May 11, until the end of September. Doors will open at 6.30pm for drinks and tables will be available to book between 7pm and 8pm for the entire evening.

As guests arrive and get taken to their seat for the evening they will be presented with the menu for the night and a map of the northwest showing exactly where each ingredient from the menu came from. The menu is broke down into 5 parts:

1.) “The Snippets” which is 2 different bite size canapés to enjoy with your first drinks of the evening.

2.) “The Ground” a vegetarian dish.

3.) “The Sea” a fish based course.

4.) “The Land” a meat based course.

5.) “The Forest” this is the dessert course, which we create playful and theatrical desserts that are inspired from our surroundings at spring cottage.

The five course tasting menu is priced at £60 per person with drinks sold separately on the evening. If you fancy the wine paring this is priced at £34.99 that can also be paid for on the evening.

