Mrs Cooper also accused the broadcaster and anti-fascism campaign group Hope not hate (Hnh) of using her as a “marketing tool”, and urged the pair to donate all the money generated to the Jo Cox Foundation, which was set up following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

What’s the series about?

Called The Walk-In, which launched on October 3, it chronicles the story behind the neo-Nazi plot and how it was foiled by Hope not hate.

Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in the ITV drama The Walk In and inset, Rosie Cooper MP.

It is centred on informant Robbie Mullen, his handler at Hnh Matthew Collins, and how the organisation infiltrated banned far-right terror group National Action (NA) and prevented the attack on Ms Cooper in 2017.

Mr Mullen, a former member of NA, spent a prolonged time undercover as a mole for Hnh.

Rosie Cooper MP

His information about the plot and the activities of NA was passed on to the police and resulted in a high-profile trial at the Old Bailey.

Jack Renshaw, now 27, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, is currently serving a life sentence for preparing acts of terrorism.

The plot to kill Ms Cooper came just a year after the terrorist murder of Ms Cox.

“I have been used as a marketing tool”

The series was announced in September – the same day Ms Cooper announced she was standing down as MP for West Lancashire.

She said in the Commons: “I am appalled at ITV’s recent treatment of the threats to MPs.

“I have been used as a marketing tool by both Hope not hate and ITV. What excuse is there for a press release that says ‘Who is Rosie Cooper, and who wanted to murder her?’

“There is no defence to that. So, let’s test the public defence, the public interest defence, to their despicable behaviour and I call on Hope not hate and ITV to donate all money and profits generated from this TV series, both here and abroad, every single penny should go to the Jo Cox Foundation.

“We should not tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

Ms Cooper also claimed: “ITV’s despicable cameraman chased me up and down the road at the end of the first trial”.

What made her speak out?

Mrs Cooper’s comments came after the Conservative chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee raised a point of order in the Commons, asking the Speaker for advice on how to ensure that “threats on the lives of our colleagues are not treated as entertainment”.

Sir Lindsay replied: “The House will know that the safety of members, our families and our staff in this House is one of my highest priorities.

“Like all Members of this House, however, I would have thought that any depiction of threats made against parliamentarians is undertaken responsibly, based on the facts, and mindful of the impact of those subject to those such threats.

“Can I just say, I am also very concerned, and a friend of mine was the person that undertook those threats.”

What have ITV and Hope not hate said?

A Hope not hate spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We sympathise with Rosie Cooper for everything she has been through in recent years. No-one should endure murder threats simply for doing their job.

“Clearly, we are disappointed to hear Rosie’s words in the chamber today. In 2017, several members of our organisation worked tirelessly and at tremendous sacrifice to themselves to foil the murder plot against Rosie Cooper.

“This ITV drama and documentary highlight the very real danger of far-right extremism – especially for those in public life.”

The spokesperson added: “We cannot change what has happened to Rosie Cooper, but we can continue to work to tackle far-right extremism”