Rosie, who had previously been the subject of murder threats, acknowledged: “The decision to apply for the role was taken after a considerable period of soul searching and reflection. The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

The campaigning MP recently gained acclaim for her Private Members’ Bill which made sign language an official UK language.

Rosie Cooper West Lancashire MP has announced she is leaving Parliament for a new job in the National Health Service

She has been MP for West Lancashire since 2005 and said: "It has been an incredible honour and privilege to have served the people of West Lancashire for the last 17 years. I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times.”

Rosie continued: “I appreciate this will come as a surprise to many people having recently secured reselection to stand as West Lancashire's Labour Party candidate for the next general election. This was prior to the recruitment process for the Mersey Care position.”

In May 2019 Jack Renshaw was jailed for life for plotting to murder the MP. A court heard Renshaw wanted to replicate the murder of MP Jo Cox and had bought a machete to kill Rosie. The jury failed to reach a verdict on charges relating to Renshaw’s membership of a banned neo-Nazi group.

Speaking about her new appointment Rosie said: “The National Health Service is one of my passions. Prior to entering Parliament, I had dedicated many years of service to the NHS and have been able to serve on the Health and Social Care Select Committee during my time as MP. To return to the NHS as Chairman of Mersey Care felt like the right opportunity at the right time.”

Reflecting on her years at Westminster Rosie said: “When I was first elected, I promised to be West Lancashire’s voice in Parliament, since then I have done my very best to deliver on that promise. Working together with people across the constituency, I believe we have achieved a lot. I am very proud that we have worked hard to solve the problems that my constituents have faced.

“There is no question I am very sad that my time in West Lancashire has come to an end. I will leave certain that I gave everything I had to this role which I love, and to people who have come to mean a great deal to me. “

Wising the residents of West Lancashire “the very best for the future” she pledged: “I will continue to take an interest from a distance. You have given me more than I can ever explain, and I want to thank you for the faith you placed in me to be able to serve you for 17 years.”