The Old Vicarage Care Home, 15 Naze Lane, Freckleton, for adults over 65 with dementia and physical disabilities, received the high rating after being inspected in an unannounced visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on Thursday, February 9. The report, which was then released on Saturday, April 1, was rated good in the five aspects of – safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The last rating for this service was inadequate, published August, 25, 2022, after there were breaches of regulation including the management of medicines and people’s safety which placed the home in special measures at the time.

The recent report, which lifted the inadequate rating, taking it out of special measures, provided a glowing read which said: “Since our last inspection, a new registered manager had begun working at the service who had fostered a culture that was open and inclusive, and put people at the centre of the care they received. They had driven improvements to the culture of the service and provided leadership and better organisation. The provider had invested in making improvements to the premises and we received positive feedback from everyone we spoke with in relation to how the service had improved. People were treated well, with kindness and compassion by staff who respected their privacy and dignity and promoted inclusion.”

The Old Vicarage Care Home, 15 Naze Lane, Freckleton, Lancashire, is celebrating new management and a new CQC rating of Good overall

Safe

The inspection found staff were recruited safely. Medicines were managed safely and systems and processes to safeguard people from the risk of abuse within the home were in place and they were safe and protected from avoidable harm. The report informed that people and relatives felt the service was safe. Comments received included, "I feel safe. All the staff are very nice."

Systems were in place to record, report and analyse any allegations of abuse and staff had received training to recognise abuse and knew what action to take to keep people safe, including reporting any allegations to external agencies. Staffing levels also met people's safety needs.

Effective

Care home manager Alison Walker (pictured) told the Post: “Our journey and work at the Old Vicarage has been a challenge but we are now pleased and proud to say that it has all been worth while!"

The registered manager used recognised tools to assess people's needs and referenced good practice guidance and legislation. This helped to ensure people received effective and appropriate care which met their needs and protected their rights. Staff supported people to ensure they received a balanced diet and sufficient fluids to maintain their health. They assessed people's nutritional needs and sought professional guidance where people were at risk of malnutrition or difficulties with swallowing. A new chef also prepared meals from fresh ingredients each day and ensured food was prepared which met people's dietary requirements.

Staff assessed people's needs regularly and involved them, or others acting on their behalf to ensure their choices and preferences were considered and their needs were met effectively. Staff also gathered information from the person, those that knew them well and professionals involved in their care to create written plans to follow.

Caring

The inspection found that people were treated with dignity, respect, compassion and kindness by staff who had received training which covered equality and diversity and the importance of valuing people's individual backgrounds, cultures and life experiences. People shared communal areas in their home but also had private

One of the residents celebrates the new rating

bedrooms.

Responsive

Care plans and associated records were generally accurate and up to date, with a good level of person-centred information. This helped to ensure staff had the information they needed to meet people's needs and recognise changes in people's health conditions.

People were provided with and supported to participate in activities to help maintain their social health. The care home also employed an activities coordinator who supported people with activities in the home, such as games, quizzes, arts and crafts and reminiscence. Residents were supported to maintain relationships with those close to them and were able to callrelatives on the telephone with no restrictions on when they were able to visit.

The provider had processes to ensure complaints were dealt with properly as report added “one big improvement since the registered manager took over was that their door was 'always open”.

Well-led

The registered manager had created a culture that was open, inclusive and put people at the centre of the care and support they received, with one person saying, "The manager is very nice. She comes to make sure everything is ok”, while another added, "The atmosphere is like it is today, it's friendly, everyone seems content and happy."

What did the new manager say?