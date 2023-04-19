Teams have already been out visiting care homes and other eligible people who are housebound to dispense the latest vaccines.

Invitations are also going out for the over-75s and those with a weakened immune system with an instruction on how to arrange an appointment through the National Booking Service.

According to the NHS, not everyone will be eligible for the jab. Doctors are warning Covid-19 can still cause a serious threat in certain categories and the Government is urging all those who are eligible to sign up for the booster.

Spring boosters are now available to eligible people.

It is expected those eligible will be offered an appointment between April and June and will be invited for the booster around six months after their last one, although it can be administered any time after three months.

The booster dose will be a vaccine made by Pfizer, Moderna or Sanofi, all of which have been approved for use in the UK. These vaccines have been approved since their original creation and target different different variants of Covid-19.

The NHS says the updated vaccines boost protection against Covid-19 and give a slightly higher level of antibodies against more recent strains of Covid-19, such as the Omicron variant.

Not everyone is eligible for the booster jab.

Who is eligible?

The Covid-19 spring booster jab prioritises older people and the most vulnerable. Those eligible for the jab include:

People aged 75 and over.

People living in care homes.

People aged five and over with a weakened immune system.

In South Ribble and Chorley

Jabs are being dispensed at a new vaccination site on Wigan Road, Euxton, opposite the Bay Horse pub, from Wednesday to Friday and at Buckshaw Surgery on Saturday and Sunday (closed for lunch 1pm-2pm).

Anyone eligible may call as walk-ins subject to eligibility though they may face a lengthy wait as pre-booked patients will be prioritised, and the team advise pre- booking if possible. For further info, please call Buckshaw

Surgery on 01772 376600 or call the Government Covid info line on 119.

