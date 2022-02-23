Sponsored by Robertson North West, the 007 Casino Royale themed spectacular will take place on Saturday, March 26 with all proceeds raised going towards St Catherine’s Hospice, Chorley Inspire Youth Zone and Chorley in Bloom.

Mayor Holgate said: “I’m so pleased we can finally host our annual charity ball and this year we’ve gone above and be-bond (excuse the pun) with the event.

"Don’t miss out on your tickets and join me and the mayoress for an evening of entertainment whilst raising vital funds for our incredible local charities which help our communities greatly.

Mayor Steve Holgate previously dressed to thrill.

"Dress to kill, even villains are welcome!”

Dirk Pittaway, regional managing director for Robertson North West, added: “It is important for us to engage with the local community and leave a positive legacy everywhere we work. As the new services at Tatton Gardens progress, we aspire to deliver much more than a quality build.

“By sponsoring the Mayor’s Charity Ball, we have been able to support local organisations that undoubtedly have a special place in the hearts of our employees, customers and Tatton Garden’s future residents and families, through the amazing work that they do.

“We are proud to play a small part in the event and hope it is a huge success.”

Will you be attending?

The ‘Dress to Kill’ ball will begin at 7pm, with entry starting at 6:15pm in The Lancastrian, Chorley Town Hall followed with a disco, auction, special prize draw, fun casino and international cabaret artist, Gemma Louise Doyle.

Tickets, priced at £30 which are on sale now, include champagne and a classic hotpot supper, followed by indulgent desserts to really live like a hero.