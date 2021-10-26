The most unlikely events to happen in your lifetime - what are the odds?
Although many have a fear of shark infested waters and being attacked by a shark while they’re enjoying their holiday, you’re actually more likely to have an accident while on the toilet!
The team at www.cardschat.com have conducted extensive research into the odds of various things happening in people’s everyday lives, from being hit by a bus and being struck by lightning, not just once but twice, to becoming the President of the United States and even meeting their doppelgänger.
The chances of meeting your doppelgänger are extremely unlikely, sitting at 1 in 1,000,000,000,000 – so unless you have a twin that you’re not aware of, don’t hold out hopes to see your doppelgänger walking down the street.
Some of the most unlikely odds to ever happen are:
Meeting your doppelgänger – 1 in 1,000,000,000,000
Finding £100 on the street – 1 in 333,062,500
Becoming the President of the United States – 1 in 209,000,000
Winning the lottery – 1 in 45,057,474
Dying in a tornado – 1 in 13,000,000
Odds of going blind after laser eye surgery – 1 in 5,000,000
That a left-hand person will die while using a right-handed appliance – 1 in 4,400,000
Dying in a shark attack – 1 in 3,748,067
Getting hit by a bus – 1 in 2,700,000
Being dealt a Royal Flush in poker – 1 in 2,598,960
So many of us pin our hopes on winning the lottery each week, however we’re actually more likely to be killed by a stray firework (1 in 340,733) or become a movie star (1 in 110,500).
For those who hope to travel to space, the chances of becoming an astronaut aren’t that unlikely, sitting at 1 in 1,525.
More interesting odds can be found at cardschat.com