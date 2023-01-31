Teachers, train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions will walk out on Wednesday in what will be the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade. The NEU says it is calling for a fully-funded, above inflation pay increase, following more than a decade of 'real-terms pay cuts'. It's a situation which the union says is contributing to teachers leaving the sector 'in droves'. Further talks had taken place between the NEU and the Department for Education at the start of the week but the union confirmed Wednesday's strike would still go ahead, despite the government claiming strike action is 'highly damaging to children’s education'.

Here is a list of schools which have confirmed so far they will be fully or partially closed on Wednesday.

Many classrooms across the UK will lie empty tomorrow (Wednesday) as industrial action over pay hits schools

PRESTON

Ribbleton Avenue Methodist Junior - whole school closure.

Moor Park High - full closure.

SOUTH RIBBLE

Parklands High School will be one of those closing its doors for the day

Seven Stars Primary School - part school closure.

St Mary's Magdalen Catholic Primary School - whole school closure.

St Mary's and St Benedict's Roman Catholic, Bamber Bridge - whole school closure.

CHORLEY

Parklands High School - full closure.

Shaftesbury High School - full closure.

Which other schools may be taking part?

While, as of yet nothing has been placed on their websites, each of the following schools are expected to have a picket line in place for tomorrow:

Ashton Primary School, Preston.

Whitefield Primary School, Penwortham.

St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Chorley.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Anderton

Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School, Buckshaw Village

Sir Tom Finney Community High School, Preston.

Astley Park High School, Chorley.

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School, Preston.

High School A Maths and Computing College, Longridge.

What has the union said?

Peter Middleman, north west regional secretary of the National Education Union, said: "With workloads going endlessly up, our members have indicated that they will no longer tolerate their living standards going in the opposite direction. Headteachers and School Governors understand like we do, that with school funding in dire straits, only the Treasury and Department for Education can now resolve this dispute by placing a new value on our schools, and the people who learn and work within them.

"We urge Ministers to reflect on the damage their intransigence is causing to good teaching and learning while our door remains open for any good-faith discussions designed to avoid future strikes this academic term”.