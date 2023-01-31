Chorley’s Winter Wonderland sees 8,700 visits to its ice rink last year

The popular event which is organised by Chorley Council saw an increase in footfall of almost 13 per cent for December 2022 compared to the same month in 2021. It was also good news for the whole of 2022 with footfall increasing by 23 per cent on 2021. The ice rink, which ran between 9 December and 2 January and has kept its skating prices the same since 2018, saw visitor numbers of over 8700 for both 2021/22 and 2022/23, not including those who just visited Betty’s Tipis or children’s rides which were also part of the Winter Wonderland attraction.