What is a Coronation?

A coronation is both the symbolic religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned and the physical act of placing a crown on a monarch's head.

It formalises the monarch's role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of their title and powers.

King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, with a range of weekend activities across Lancashire including a Picnic in the Park at Astley Park in Chorley (pictured) on the Saturday and a Coronation Big Lunch in Avenham Park in Preston on the Sunday

When and what time is the King's Coronation?

The coronation of King Charles III - and his wife, soon to be known as Queen Camilla - will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023. The ceremony at Westminster Abbey will start at 11am after the royals arrive in procession from Buckingham Palace.

Will there be a bank holiday?

There will be an extra bank holiday across the UK on Monday, May 8. Buckingham Palace has also announced various events for the weekend including a concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7 featuring Katy Perry, Take That and Lionel Richie. Pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales will be able to stay open for an extra two hours on Friday and Saturday of the coronation weekend.

Do I need permission to hold a street party?

If you're planning a street party and want to close the road, it's important to obtain permission from your local council. Depending on the area you live in, you may not need permission if your road is quiet and won't affect the wider area. It's always worth checking with your council to be sure. If you encounter any difficulties, your local councillor can also assist you. You can find more information HERE.

Where can I watch the ceremony in Lancashire?

A range of celebrations will be held in Lancashire to mark the historic occasion including Chorley's Picnic in the Park with entertainment provided by Louby Lou (pictured)

Chorley and Preston Councils will be holding events to mark the ceremony which will also be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio.

Astley Park

In celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III, Chorley Council has decided to move the family favourite Picnic in the Park to Saturday, May 6, from 10am until 3pm in Astley Park allowing visitors to watch the historic event on a big screen. Visitors are encouraged to dress in red, white, and blue to celebrate the free event which will include live entertainment from Louby Lou, Punch and Judy, and special guest Sonic the Hedgehog who will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day. The Chorley 10k and 2k will also be also taking place on the Sunday.

Avenham Park

