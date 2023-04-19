Last week, the Post reported how a licencising application has been made for a new Tesco Express store at 78 Fishergate.

The application revealed little else about the new Preston store, and confusion arose as the site is currently a Jo & Cass Hair & Beauty, who themselves have not announced a closure.

At the time of the original article, the Post reached out to both Tesco and Jo & Cass for more information, and they have now responded...

Tesco has confirmed it is moving into the site of the hair salon Jo & Cass on Fishergate.

What has Tesco now said?

A Tesco spokesperson told the Post: “We can confirm we are opening an Express store on Fishergate in Preston and look forward to serving the local community.”

They added that the although the opening date is not publicly known currently, they will update the community in due course.

Current renovation work on the new Jo & Cass Hair Salon upstairs.

What has Jo & Cass salon said?

A spokesperson from the salon confirmed that they are not closing down. Instead, they will be moving to the second floor of 78 Fishergate, with Tesco being on the ground floor below.

They explained that the move to a “bigger and better” space is due to the current popularity of their Preston salon.

The Jo & Cass spokesperson said: “We are extremely excited to announce that Jo and Cass Preston are upgrading to a brand new half a million pound’s luxury first floor salon. With state of the art facilities including a hair spa area and a relaxing bar area – only with the best Italian designed and imported furniture. All of this will be on the first floor of 78 Fishergate, giving our clients a fabulous view of the city centre.

The hair salon, featuring a bar area, will have a view over Preston.

“Jo and Cass Preston are so thrilled in welcoming existing and new clients to this brand new experience.”

Owners Joanne Ireland and Graham Cass have been established in the hairdressing industry for over 30 years, opening there first Lancaster salon in 1998.