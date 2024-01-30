Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 5:47am on Monday, Lancashire Police were called to reports of gun shots on Whitby Avenue in Ingol and a man in his 50’s was pronounced dead at the scene in what the police describe as non-suspicious circumstances.

The Lancashire Coroner’s office today confirmed that the man was named Kevin Harrison and no inquest hearing was as yet set.

Since the sad news broke, numerous people have taken to social media to share emotional tributes to Kevin, who was a war veteran that went by his nickname, Harry, usually.

Included in those passing tributes to Harry was his best friend of 35 years Tony Nugent, who has since shared with the Post more details about 57-year-old Harry’s life in the hope to remember what a great man he was and to raise awareness of mental health suffering amongst veterans.

Tony confirmed that Harry, who was single and unemployed at the time of his death, had been in the Royal Army Medical Corps for much of his military career, having served in all of the British Army’s combat zones since the early 80s, apart from the Falklands.

In a statement posted online, Tony, who met Harry when they were both serving in the army, said: “Unfortunately, Harry suffered with PTSD caused obviously by the things he saw and dealt with in his service career.

“PTSD took a good soldier, veteran and man. Most of all, I lost my brother from another mother. I had know[n] Harry for about 35 years and I can honestly say he was one of the kindest, funniest, compassionate, caring people I have ever known. He always put others first.”

Kevin 'Harry' Harrison, a 57-year-old veteran from Ingol, sadly passed away on January 29.

Elaborating to the Post later on, Tony added: “He was a really, really kind bloke, he was loved by everybody in that area. He was like a father, husband, brother, even sister to everybody who knew him… He did everything for everybody, he was always last on the list and he was probably one of the best medics I've ever come across.”

On the day he passed Tony even received a bottle of the pair’s favourite drink, Asbach, in the post to which Tony said: “This shows just how much of a caring friend he was. Rest in peace Harry. I will definitely raise a glass for you. My heart is ripped to shreds for you and all our brothers and sisters who could not and can not find the help they so desperately need.”

Harry, originally from Cambridgeshire, had named his beloved dog after his favourite drink, and Tony explained how the loss of his pet had hit Harry hard.

Tony said: “His dog was his life, and he lived for his dog. He'd always suffered with PTSD but it was his dog Asbech that really kept him going.

“Asbech died a month or two ago and I know that Harry found it a real struggle, it sent him right back into that dark place again.”

The bottle of Asbach, Harry's favourite drink, which arrived at Tony's house on the day of Harry's death.

Tony actually helps run a Facebook support group for veterans suffering from PTSD and other mental health problems and he says “his coping mechanism” following Harry’s passing will be to continue to call for more support for those who served our country.

Tony said: “We've helped lots and lots of veterans over the past few years and there clearly is an epidemic proportion of people who are suffering from PTSD and the common thread is there's no help, there just doesn't seem to be anything out there, the waiting times are long et cetera, et cetera. I don't think it’s the people, it's just the system is broken. The military need to… do more for transitioning the soldiers.”

This morning, Tony even sent a letter to the Minister of State for Veterans' Affairs, Jonny Mercer, in which he informed him of his best friend’s passing and highlighted the need for more support for veterans transitioning to civilian life.

Tony also requested that Harry receive some recognition for his service to the country, even if it was just a mention in parliament “to remind all MPs that the soldier’s and veteran’s struggle is not just a story: it is real.”

The veteran support Facebook group which Tony is a co-admin of is called 'VETERANS HELPLINE.S.A.V.E.' (Suicides Amongst Veterans Everywhere)- you can find it here.