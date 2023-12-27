The JJ Effect Christmas Gift appeal donates over £7,000 worth of toys to poorly children on Christmas Day
Byron, 33, who has spent the last three years helping young people stay off the streets and teaching them the dangers of carrying weapons after his brother Jon-Jo Hightons was brutally murdered in 2014 in a fatal knife attack, has given away over £7,000 worth of PlayStations, Xboxes, toys and games to children in need and children fighting cancer on Christmas Day.
The JJ Effect Christmas Gift Appeal began last year when he had the idea to support children living with awful illness, youngsters in poverty and struggling families to make their festive season as joyful as possible.
He said: “We personally visited 12 families and delivered the gifts ourselves so we could meet the kids in person taking us around five hours starting in Preston and ending at Alder Hey Children’s hospital.
"Putting a smile on their faces is honestly like winning the lottery.”
Take a look at some of the delighted recipients.