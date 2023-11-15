The JJ Effect Christmas Gift appeal are asking for your help as they hope to provide more children than ever with gifts this festive season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Byron, 33, has spent the last three years helping young people stay off the streets and teaching them the dangers of carrying weapons and the manager of the JJ Effect wants to make sure no family goes without presents this year.
The JJ Effect Christmas Gift Appeal began last year when Byron Highton had the idea to support children living with awful illness, youngsters in poverty and struggling families to make their festive season as joyful as possible.
Collecting gifts worth thousands of pounds, Byron delivered new Xbox’s, games, toys, teddies, bikes and more to children in need all over the city and this year wants to help even more people.
Byron said: “It’s not just about knife crime for me, I really like helping people, it’s a bit of an addiction. When I gave the presents out last year, I got far more from that than I ever have doing anything with knife crime because this is just a once-a-year thing and your helping kids, because no one wants their child to be fighting terminal illness whatever that may be.
"Putting a smile on their faces is honestly like winning the lottery.”
Byron really is looking to live up to his reputation of Preston’s very own Santa, as he will take time on Christmas morning to dress up as Santa and hand deliver the presents to those families in need on the special day.
The local Preston man runs the charity, The JJ Effect, in his brother Jonjo Hightons legacy after he was brutally murdered in 2014 in a fatal knife attack.
Byron said: “Jonjo Highton was sadly killed in 2014 and now his legacy over the last ten years has spiralled into helping hundreds and thousands of people’s lives and now we get to do things like this every year."