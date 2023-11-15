Byron Highton, founder of The JJ Effect anti-knife crime charity, is asking for your help in his mission to donate as many gift as possible to children in need this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Byron, 33, has spent the last three years helping young people stay off the streets and teaching them the dangers of carrying weapons and the manager of the JJ Effect wants to make sure no family goes without presents this year.

The JJ Effect Christmas Gift Appeal began last year when Byron Highton had the idea to support children living with awful illness, youngsters in poverty and struggling families to make their festive season as joyful as possible.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byron Highton is launching The JJ Effectâ€™s Christmas appeal for 2023 where presents can be donated for those in need. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collecting gifts worth thousands of pounds, Byron delivered new Xbox’s, games, toys, teddies, bikes and more to children in need all over the city and this year wants to help even more people.

Byron said: “It’s not just about knife crime for me, I really like helping people, it’s a bit of an addiction. When I gave the presents out last year, I got far more from that than I ever have doing anything with knife crime because this is just a once-a-year thing and your helping kids, because no one wants their child to be fighting terminal illness whatever that may be.

"Putting a smile on their faces is honestly like winning the lottery.”

Byron really is looking to live up to his reputation of Preston’s very own Santa, as he will take time on Christmas morning to dress up as Santa and hand deliver the presents to those families in need on the special day.

Byron Highton is launching The JJ Effectâ€™s Christmas appeal for 2023 where presents can be donated for those in need. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local Preston man runs the charity, The JJ Effect, in his brother Jonjo Hightons legacy after he was brutally murdered in 2014 in a fatal knife attack.

Byron said: “Jonjo Highton was sadly killed in 2014 and now his legacy over the last ten years has spiralled into helping hundreds and thousands of people’s lives and now we get to do things like this every year."