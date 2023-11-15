News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

The JJ Effect Christmas Gift appeal are asking for your help as they hope to provide more children than ever with gifts this festive season

Byron Highton, founder of The JJ Effect anti-knife crime charity, is asking for your help in his mission to donate as many gift as possible to children in need this Christmas.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Byron, 33, has spent the last three years helping young people stay off the streets and teaching them the dangers of carrying weapons and the manager of the JJ Effect wants to make sure no family goes without presents this year.

The JJ Effect Christmas Gift Appeal began last year when Byron Highton had the idea to support children living with awful illness, youngsters in poverty and struggling families to make their festive season as joyful as possible.

Read More
Anti Knife crime charity set up Christmas gift appeal receiving over £2000 worth...
Byron Highton is launching The JJ Effectâ€™s Christmas appeal for 2023 where presents can be donated for those in need. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardByron Highton is launching The JJ Effectâ€™s Christmas appeal for 2023 where presents can be donated for those in need. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Byron Highton is launching The JJ Effectâ€™s Christmas appeal for 2023 where presents can be donated for those in need. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Collecting gifts worth thousands of pounds, Byron delivered new Xbox’s, games, toys, teddies, bikes and more to children in need all over the city and this year wants to help even more people.

Byron said: “It’s not just about knife crime for me, I really like helping people, it’s a bit of an addiction. When I gave the presents out last year, I got far more from that than I ever have doing anything with knife crime because this is just a once-a-year thing and your helping kids, because no one wants their child to be fighting terminal illness whatever that may be.

"Putting a smile on their faces is honestly like winning the lottery.”

Byron really is looking to live up to his reputation of Preston’s very own Santa, as he will take time on Christmas morning to dress up as Santa and hand deliver the presents to those families in need on the special day.

Byron Highton is launching The JJ Effectâ€™s Christmas appeal for 2023 where presents can be donated for those in need. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardByron Highton is launching The JJ Effectâ€™s Christmas appeal for 2023 where presents can be donated for those in need. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Byron Highton is launching The JJ Effectâ€™s Christmas appeal for 2023 where presents can be donated for those in need. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The local Preston man runs the charity, The JJ Effect, in his brother Jonjo Hightons legacy after he was brutally murdered in 2014 in a fatal knife attack.

Byron said: “Jonjo Highton was sadly killed in 2014 and now his legacy over the last ten years has spiralled into helping hundreds and thousands of people’s lives and now we get to do things like this every year."

To help Byron in his mission to provide Christmas gifts for those in need this year you can donate through this link or message The JJeffect CIC on Facebook with any gifts that you would like to donate.

Related topics:FacebookPreston