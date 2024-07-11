Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new show set in Lancashire and starring Blackpool actress Jenna Coleman is starting next week, below is everything you need to know.

What is the show?

Jenna, best known for her roles in Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent, will play rookie detective Ember Manning in The Jetty, a new thriller from writer Cat Jones and producers Firebird Pictures.

The shows description reads: “In the four-part series, for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

“But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

“As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.”

A scene from The Jetty, pictured is Hitch (Archie Renaux) and Ember (Jenna Coleman). Credit: BBC/Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall | BBC/Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt, who announced The Jetty at the Edinburgh TV Festival, commented: "The Jetty is so much more than a crime thriller, and with Cat Jones as writer, Firebird Pictures producing and Jenna in the lead role of Ember Manning, I know we have the perfect team in place to create a truly brilliant, brave series. I can’t wait for BBC viewers to discover its many secrets."

What does Jenna say about her latest show?

The 38-year-old former Arnold School head girl said: "I’m delighted to be returning to the BBC to be a part of The Jetty, with Firebird Pictures at the helm, bringing the story of Ember Manning to life. I look forward to exploring Cat Jones’ darkly probing scripts, alongside Marialy Rivas’ eloquent vision."

What do the creators say?

Writer, creator and executive producer Cat Jones (Harlots, EastEnders, Waterloo Road) said: "I’m thrilled to be making The Jetty for BBC One. Like millions of people all over the world, I've grown up loving and admiring BBC dramas, so getting to create one really is a dream come true. The Jetty is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a long time but it wasn’t until it found its champions at the fantastically writer friendly Firebird, that it really came to life. What feels like a total dream team continues to grow with the addition of Marialy Rivas to direct and the brilliant Jenna Coleman. I’ve no doubt audiences are going to be completely transfixed by her as Ember."

Another executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff (Bodyguard, The Cry, Luther) added: "Provocative, thrilling and deliciously surprising at every turn, Cat’s beautiful scripts promise to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride where nothing is quite as it seems. To have the opportunity to work with Jenna again – and see her bring our complex, funny and utterly human heroine Ember to life on BBC One, couldn’t be more exciting – and I can’t wait to see the visual magic that the brilliant Marialy Rivas weaves as this powerful and gripping story unfolds."

When and where does it air?

The Jetty premieres on BBC One this Monday (July 15) at 9:00pm.

It will also be available on BBC IPlayer.

Sylvia played by (Amelia Bullmore) | BBC/Firebird Pictures/Matt Towers

Who else stars in the Jetty?

Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, SAS Rogue Heroes, Dunkirk)

Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co, Rocks, Una)

Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone, Romulus)

Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper, Bad Education, The Serpent Queen)

Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys)

Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You)

Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, The Larkins, Scott and Bailey)

Matthew McNulty (The Rising, Domina, The Terror)

Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu, The Witch, Green Knight)

David Ajala (Italian Studies)

Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash)

Miya Ocego (Wreck, I Hate Suzie)

Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love, The Crown)

Shannon Watson Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan, Help)

Dominic Coleman (Paddington, Trollied)

Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian, Red Rose)