Lancashire’s James Anderson says he has made peace with his retirement

Lancashire cricket legend James Anderson says he has “made peace” with his England retirement despite believing he is bowling as well as he ever has done.

As they look towards the future with a particular emphasis on the 2025-26 Ashes trip to Australia, England’s management team informed Burnley born James in late April they would be moving on from him this summer.

While he turns 42 this month, James warmed up for his valedictory 188th Test appearance against the West Indies at Lord’s, starting on Wednesday, with a seven-wicket haul for Lancashire last week.

But father of two James, whose 700 Test wickets are a record for a non-spinner, insisted he is excited for what the future holds after agreeing to remain with England’s red-ball side for the rest of the summer as a fast bowling mentor.

Speaking ahead of the first West Indies match, James said: “I feel like I’m still bowling as well as I ever have but I knew it had to end at some point. Whether it’s now or in a year or two.

“The fact it’s now is something I’ve got to deal with and accept. The last couple of months I’ve made peace with that. I can completely understand the decision and the way the team and management want to go.

“I’d love just to be able to contribute somehow this week. Whether it’s one wicket or whatever it is, I’d love just to make a small contribution and win the game.

“I’m actually really excited about what I can contribute to this team, certainly for the rest of this summer and maybe further than that.”

While Jame’s international career is drawing to a close, he is yet to make a decision about whether he will carry on playing for Lancashire, where he has an end named after him at Emirates Old Trafford.

James: “The likelihood is this week is my last game of first-class cricket this season, but we’ll have to see what happens.

“I’ll chat to the people at Lancs and see what we do going forward. It’s a difficult one to weigh up because my emotions are all over the place.”

Following yesterday’s match, England are leading West Indies by 68 runs with 7 wickets in hand in the first innings

Although upstaged at his own farewell event by debutant Gus Atkinson, James may have enjoyed a moment of nostalgia recalling his own debut five-for at the same ground back in 2003, reports PA.

The country's record wicket-taker was everywhere at the start of play - staring out from the front of the matchday programme, featuring in a series of loving television montages and splashed in silhouette across a commemorative hoodie on sale at £60 in the club shop.

His daughters Ruby and Lola even had the honour of ringing the five-minute bell at the start of the day.

James did belatedly got in on the match action, dismissing number 11 Jayden Seales to end the innings and give a sellout crowd the moment they came for,