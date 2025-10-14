Grieving parents are set to receive more support at Royal Preston Hospital thanks to a new facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mums and babies charity Baby Beat is supporting this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week (Thursday, October 9- Wednesday, October 15) by having funded a second room on the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit’s delivery suite to help support families grieving the loss of a baby.

The sound-proofed room has been designed as a peaceful and cocooning space. It has a pull- down double bed, en suite bathroom, comfy chairs, kettle, wall art and soft mood lighting so that it looks and feels more like a spacious hotel rather than a hospital room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead bereavement midwife Claire Braithwaite, who together with her colleagues looks after families following the loss of their babies, said: “Sadly, with just one bereavement suite, on occasion we were unable to provide the space for all who needed it.

“This second suite should now enable us to look after all our bereaved families in a room especially designed to support them and the care we are able to give them, which can make a big difference to how they process and cope with the grief, stress and trauma of what they have experienced.”

One Preston couple who know only too well the importance of receiving the right care in the right environment are Angela Rotherham and Ant Potts, whose perfect in every way daughter Sophia Grace, their first born, was born sleeping in June this year. Following Sophia’s birth, they received care in the unit’s original bereavement suite.

Baby Beat's second bereavement suite at the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital. | submit

Angela said: “We were just in shock. We didn’t expect what happened to happen. The room enabled us to spend five days with Sophia making memories. Having the double bed was comforting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were no restrictions on visitors and we were able to introduce Sophia to our families so being able to offer them a comfy chair, drinks and a snack was good.”

Through its charity arm, Angela’s employer, insurance broker Ardonagh, has donated £3,000 in Sophia’s name towards the cost of transforming what was an ordinary delivery room into the second bereavement suite.

Other grants which have helped Baby Beat meet its total cost of £17,744.99 have come from from baking firm Warburtons (£400), the Harold and Alice Bridge Charity (£2,000) and the UKH Foundation (£3,000). Construction company D&G Builders also laid the room’s specialist flooring as a gift.

Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager for Baby Beat, said: “It is vitally important that all parents suffering baby loss receive exactly the same high level of care and that includes being able to be looked after together with their baby and their families in a room designed to support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely grateful to our grant funders and our supporters, who have enabled us to now achieve our goal.”

When not being used by a bereaved family, the suite also has in-built features that enable it to double as a complex care room for women, who need high dependency care and whose babies have had to be unexpectedly taken into the Sharoe Green’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which looks after 400 to 450 unwell babies annually.

Baby Beat, which is part of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals charity family, funds specialist equipment, other patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams based at the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

Baby Beat also supports NICU, helping to provide exceptional care for premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk