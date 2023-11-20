Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hollins, based on Hollins Lane, Accrington, proudly took home the award for Outstanding Arts in a Secondary School at an awards ceremony last Friday evening.

In partnership with ASL and Ricoh, the Educate Awards took place at the Liverpool Cathedral and welcomed over 700 guests. The evening was hosted by broadcaster Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross.

A competitive category, Outstanding Arts in a Secondary School celebrates schools, academies and colleges that are providing outstanding arts provisions and opportunities, whether this be through stage shows/performances, arts led projects, or more, with a focus on maximum student participation across all aspects.

Judges were wowed by the school’s ‘Cohesion through Creativity’ initiative, which The Hollins describes as a ‘dynamic platform that gives all pupils the opportunity to access high-quality arts and cultural education’, connecting students with a range of external artists, helping them to extend their knowledge and consideration of the wider world outside of school.

The Hollins’ entry also detailed some of the other opportunities that have taken place throughout the 2022-23 academic year, including trips, competitions, performances, creative art projects, and much more.

During the Educate Awards’ gala dinner, students from The Hollins took to the stage for an exciting performance, based on its award entry. Consisting of a variety of mediums, including dance, spoken word poetry and film, the segment began with a Michael Jackson-inspired dance and was then followed by two powerful poems from students’ ‘Pressure Anthology’. A short film, entitled Pressure, was played at the end of the performance.

Now in its twelfth year, the Educate Awards showcases the hard work and creativity in the education sector, from STEM and performing arts to sports and literacy.

The awards also recognise the individuals who bring schools and colleges to life, from inspiring teachers and dedicated support staff to strategic leadership teams.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to The Hollins for winning Outstanding Arts in a Secondary School at this year’s Educate Awards! A huge thank you to the talented students for performing on the evening too.

“A big well done to the runners-up and finalists. Results this year were incredibly close, and judges had a difficult time deciding not only the shortlist but also overall the winners.”

