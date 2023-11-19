Nigel Harman has been tipped to win Strictly Come Dancing while Bobby Brazier and Angela Scanlon are set to battle it out for second and third place

Based on statistics from previous winners Casinos.win have taken a look at the age, sex and profession of each champion since the show launched to determine which contestant has the best chance of bagging the 2023 trophy.

Although a certain amount of tenacity, hard work and skill is required to win the show, Casinos.win has discovered some surprising patterns through the years that could influence the overall champion.

When it comes to the professions of previous victors, six were TV presenters, six were actors, four were musicians and three were former sports professionals.

Based on statistics from previous winners Casinos.win former EastEnders actor Nigel Harman is the favourite to lift the glitterball trophy

Modelling proved the least successful profession with only Abbey Clancy, who went on to have a successful presenting career, lifting the trophy in 2015. Interestingly, given the data, there are no models in the lineup this year although Zara McDermott has modelled in the past.

Out of the six actors who have won the show, our analysts discovered that half of them have appeared in EastEnders. 2004 winner Jill Halfpenny played undercover policewoman Kate Mitchell in the programme from 2002-2005. The 2010 winner Kara Tointon played Dawn Swann in the soap from 2005-2009. Meanwhile, 2021 champion Rose Ayling-Ellis played Frankie Lewis from 2020-2022.