The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 165 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

For the opening night, The Gamull will be celebrating with a weekend packed of entertainment, with live music every evening, whilst the pub is also hoping to host a professional darts player to officially open the news games room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the newly rennovated pub has been transformed with a fresh look and feel, including a refreshed bar, new furniture, a separate pool and darts area, and a complete redecoration.

The pub will hold an opening night on Friday 26 May celebrating with a weekend packed with entertainment.

Whilst outside, new signage and lighting has been installed, with improvements to its existing beer garden.

The Gamull will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Evans, Operator of The Gamull and professional darts player and previous BDO World Number two, said: “The pub looks fantastic, and I can’t believe the transformation. I’m really excited to get behind the bar, meet all our customers and support our local community. We’ll be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank, and donations to get a defibrillator installed.

“Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Preston.”

David Evans.

The pub will be offering a full sports package, including Sky Sports, as well as Horse Racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the pub will host charity events throughout the year to support local causes. David’s first aim is to raise money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at The Gamull.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of The Gamull! The team have worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches ready to open in just a few weeks’ time.