Last week, we shared the story of Reverend Tom Woolford, a Lancashire vicar who says the Church of England is wrong to charge hundreds for weddings and should scrap its fees.

On Facebook, we asked readers if they agreed with the New Longton vicar’s opinion, and this is what they had to say…

Many people disagreed with Reverend Tom

Do you think church weddings are over-priced? Image: David Vilches on Unsplash

Chris Flux: “If I hired a social club venue and a professional DJ, I wouldn’t expect the venue and the entertainment to do it for free.”

Ian Winfield: “Why shouldn’t the church charge to officiate at weddings? Has anyone booked a registrar for a wedding at a hotel venue? You may be surprised how much that is!.”

David Wooff: “A vicars got to eat, so it is only fair to pay appropriate fee.”

June Camlin: “I married in church and we paid the standard fee plus we paid Extra for the bells which was fair..I dont think its excessive and all venues charge a fee.”

James Hodgson: “I wouldn’t expect to get married at the expense of others- buildings need maintenance and to be made ready for ceremonies etc”

Anne P Robb: “No i dont agree, i dont go to church but i believe they are a big help to people that want to use them or are needing help. They need funds to continue running their buildings with staff to help others.”

Daniel Snape: “Support your local Church in anyway you can, we need to save them not argu about it. Try to promote it best we can please"

Other’s were in agreement with Reverend Tom

Sarah Helen: “I see the arguments saying that other places charge, that buildings cost money to maintain etc but that rather ignores the point of a church. The church is supposed to be a representative of a faith that teaches, promotes and in fact commands that it’s followers practice extreme and radical generosity and hospitality. Is charging for weddings doing that? Not really.”

Positive Futures: “Yes we should be encouraging people to marry in church just the legal fees”

Sybil Craven: “C of E these days doesn’t get the attendance like in days gone by. It’s good that there are still those who prefer a church wedding, rather than be married on a beach or in an hotel. For goodness sake - roll out the carpet and welcome those who wish to support the church, rather than charging for the privilege they deserve.”

Neil Carson: “Agreed, unless they pay taxes, it shouldn't be ran as a business”

Ron Umberto: “The church has enough money in its pot”

Louise Gill: “Well said Reverend Tom ...someone in touch with reality… It shouldn't be too expensive for people to consider this. Just morally wrong on all levels. Otherwise only 'well off' people have the church as an option.”

