RockPrest 2023: 17 pictures from the UK's biggest tribute festival as it returns to Moor Park
The UK’s biggest tribute festival has returned for its ninth year much to the excitement of thousands of rock fans.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST
RockPrest 2023 is taking place at Moor Park in Preston between Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8.
With three stages for the first time, crowds will be treated to over 30 tribute acts across the weekend, as well as being spoilt for choice on food and drink.
Take a look below at the scenes from Saturday’s event, and you can read more about the festival here.
Page 1 of 5