News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

RockPrest 2023: 17 pictures from the UK's biggest tribute festival as it returns to Moor Park

The UK’s biggest tribute festival has returned for its ninth year much to the excitement of thousands of rock fans.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST

RockPrest 2023 is taking place at Moor Park in Preston between Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8.

With three stages for the first time, crowds will be treated to over 30 tribute acts across the weekend, as well as being spoilt for choice on food and drink.

Take a look below at the scenes from Saturday’s event, and you can read more about the festival here.

Take a look at the scenes from Saturday at RockPrest. All photos by Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. RockPrest 2023

Take a look at the scenes from Saturday at RockPrest. All photos by Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
A little rocker!

2. RockPrest 2023

A little rocker! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
A pair of festival-goers.

3. RockPrest

A pair of festival-goers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
A pair enjoying being front row!

4. RockPrest 2023

A pair enjoying being front row! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Preston