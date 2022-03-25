The Bishop Philip of Burnley goes back to school for the day at Eccleston St. Mary’s CE Primary
The Bishop Philip of Burnley ventured back in time to relive his youth when he went back to school for the day at Eccleston St. Mary’s CE Primary in Chorley.
Pupils and staff were delighted to welcome him into school for the day on Friday, March 11, to officially open the new nursery for three-year-olds.
The pupils took the opportunity to ask him many questions regarding faith.
Bishop Philip was only too happy to chat with the staff and children in the nursery and even got down on the floor to play games with the delighted and excited three-year-olds.
Having officially blessed the nursery, he then led the whole school in prayer with the school’s worship group.
Headteacher, Jacqueline Birchall said: "We actually opened our doors to the children for the first time at the start of January but this was the official opening/blessing.
"It was a real pleasure to welcome Bishop Philip into school.
"He was a real inspiration for us all, whether playing with the youngest members of our school community or entering into a meaningful discussion with some of our older pupils.”
She added: "We really hope to be able to welcome him back to school again in the very near future."
