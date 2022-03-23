Preston’s popular egg rolling event returns to Avenham Park this Easter after two years of cancellations

Usually held every Easter Monday, the popular event has now been going for over 150 years, but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

Every year, visitors arrive from all over Lancashire to take part in the tradition which sees hundreds of Lancastrians rolling chocolate eggs down the steep hill on Avenham Park, on the hour, every hour.

This year’s historic event will take place on Monday April 19 and involves a mix of street theatre, workshops, food and drink stalls, children’s entertainers, live music, and more- there is even the chance to say hello to Plucky the giant hen.

Preston’s popular egg rolling event (pictured here in 2019) JPIreturns to Avenham Park this Easter after two years of cancellations

Although many features, such as the Easter bonnet competition, feature annually, each year has a unique theme and 2022’s will tie in with celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, along with the twenty years since Preston gained its city status.

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: “I am extremely excited to see this wonderful Preston tradition return after a two-year break. It’s always great to see so many families from all over Lancashire enjoying Easter Monday on Preston’s picturesque parks.

“The return of egg rolling brings with it a hope that life is getting back to normal, after what has been a difficult two years for everyone.”