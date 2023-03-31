A much loved Garstang pub which could face closure if a new buyer is not found, has been named as one of just three Community Pub Heroes in a national competition organised by PubAid and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

The Bellflower on Parkside Lane, Garstang, which won Britain's most dog-friendly pub last year at the Great British Pub Awards has collected another win in the shape of the Community Support Pub Hero award at a ceremony held in the House of Commons on Tuesday (March 28). The community-orientated pub is no stranger to being nominated for awards, having came runners-up last year in the Best Pubs for Family and Community Heroes categories.

General manager at the pub for the past six years, Heather Porter-Brandwood said: “It was amazing to be shortlisted for this award, to win it is unbelievable. We’ve always believed that if you’re in a position, as we are, where you can help people, why wouldn’t you help. That’s why we’ve supported such a lot of local charities and good causes over the years, and will continue to do so for as long as we’re at the pub.”

The much loved, animal-friendly community pub is in danger of closing if a buyer isn't found

However the future of the family pub which also caters for our four-legged friends' remains uncertain after Marston’s Brewery placed it on the for sale market earlier this year. Along with The Wellington Inn in Preston, the much loved watering holes are among a list of 60 Marston’s pubs placed up for sale. The pub and hotel operator is the latest chain to put a number of its venues on the market after JD Wetherspoon and Stonegate made similar announcements last year claims many were struggling to attract customers back after they had become accustomed to buying cheaper supermarket booze during lockdown. As of yet no further announcement has been made.

Other winners included Charity Fundraising Pub Hero: The Beeswing Inn, Northallerton, Yorkshire and Community Regular Hero: Glyn Hassell at The Dog and Parrot, Nottingham.

The Community Pub Hero Awards first ran in 2018, with entries and interest growing every year. The Awards now offer two categories for pubs: Community Support Hero and Charity Fundraising Hero, and a Community Regular Hero where pubs nominated a supportive customer.

