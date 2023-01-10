The North West Blood Bike team, along with all those connected with ‘Operation Blood Bike’, which provides a voluntary, out of hours service for the transportation of emergency items, turned up at the Bamber Bridge offices December 10 last year to celebrate the amazing generosity shown in support of the late Terry Derbyshire, 77, from Ignol. Terry, who was a keen mason and biker and a member of SLAM (South Lancs Advanced Motorists), sadly lost his life after the BMW motorcycle he was riding along the A686 collided with a Dacia Sandero shortly before 10.30am on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Described as "one of life’s true gentlemen", Terry was relentless in his pursuit of helping others and had led the first ‘Operation Blood Bike’ fundraiser in 2018 which saw him raise £20,000 to gift the North West Blood Bike team with a new bike, which was proudly named Mason on July 21, 2021. An online fundraising page was then set up in his honour to help raise money for North West Blood Bikes (NWBB) - an organisation that transports urgent items between hospitals.

In just 14 months friends and family of Terry's came together to raise a total of £24,000 by charity events completed by loved ones; his grand daughter Katie Minihan who undertook the Manchester Marathon and his very close friend Adam Dennett who ran The Great Run and others who joined in raising thousands for the great cause. Adam Dennett, who led the second ‘Operation Blood Bike’ fundraiser, said: "He acted like a father to me, bringing me into the biking community and supporting me throughout life in general and my membership of freemasonry. The world has lost one of life’s true gentlemen.”

An Operation North West Blood Bike fundraiser was held in December in memory of Preston man Terry Derbyshire, 77, (pictured) from Ignol, Preston, who died following a traffic collision in August 2021, and who started Operation Blood Bike

Terry’s charitable drive was also shared with many friends from another passion of his - Freemasonry. Members from all over the north west came together to raise money for Terry with Carnarvon, Leyland Mark and Euxton Lodges donating four figure sums. The Chorley and Leyland Masonic Group Chairman, Peter Allen and Assistant to the Provincial Grand Principals, Paul Hesketh were in attendance to show appreciation to those involved and in respect to Terry Derbyshire along with family and friends to hand over the new blood bike named Terry, along with a cheque for £4,000 to the North Air Ambulance - both of whom aided and supported Terry during his final hours.

The bike was passed over with a crest of his lodge ‘Carnarvon Lodge’ (of which he was Master of when he passed away) and supported by friends, family and members added to the front. Michael Norris the current Master of Carnarvon Lodge was also in attendance to show support to Terry and his family with other lodge members Barry Scowcroft and Kieran Taylor-Bradshaw.

As an avid motorcyclist Terry clocked up high annual mileage including long rides out and European tours, he had a strong belief that safety in riding is paramount and trained with SLAM (South Lancs. Advanced Motorists) to become an advanced motorcyclist and shared his passion for charity with the group. His contributions to the charities he helped will benefit many and his influence on those around him will live forever.

North West Blood Bikers with the gifted bike in memory of Terry Derbyshire

Terry's wife and daughter handing over the new blood bike and cheque to North West Blood Bikes

