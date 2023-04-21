The 62-apartment development, situated at the former bus depot on Eaves Lane, which provides accommodation for the over 55s officially opened last month and includes onsite amenities such as the GP surgery and pharmacy, a community cafe and a hair salon. The state-of-the-art surgery which is part of the Tatton Gardens investment will officially open its doors on Monday, April 24, and will be based at the south end of Eaves Lane which faces out onto the main road where the main entrance is located. The surgery will house a resident GP on site, and a clinical team of practice nurses including a specialist respiratory nurse and a healthcare assistant.

Welcoming the news, a spokesperson for NM Health Innovations who operate the health service and have sister sites at Buckshaw and Adlingtion said: “We are delighted to advise that the opening date for our new Eaves Lane Surgery has been confirmed. We are now all set to open the doors of our new Eaves Lane Surgery at 8am next Monday, April 24. We will have our clinical and reception/communications team in place on that date ready to welcome our patients to the brand new facility. We know this is of particular interest to patients of our old surgery site at the north end of Eaves Lane, and we hope to welcome such patients to our new surgery site.”

A new GP surgery will complete the £5.2m investment into Tatton Gardens extra care living facility when it officially opens on Monday

How can I register?

Patients of the former Eaves Lane surgery site will be automatically registered at the new site, which will shortly be accepting new patient registrations.

The spokesperson added: “Patients of our former Eaves Lane surgery site will be automatically registered at the new site and do not need to do anything further, and we will also shortly be accepting new patient registrations and advising details of an Open Day to give everyone a chance to view the fantastic new facilities and meet the team.”

Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Alistair Bradley said: “The area was in desperate need of quality provisions, particularly in healthcare, which isn’t an area we’d usually get involved in. But we’ve incorporated a GP surgery and pharmacy into the development which was much needed.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Mayoress of Chorley Councillor Julia Berry and leader of Chorley Council Alistair Bradley attended the opening of the £5.2m Tatton Gardens residential care development last month