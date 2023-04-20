Chorley Pub Festival: When is it, what pubs are involved and what events are taking place?
The Chorley Pub Festival returns on Thursday and is spread over four days, has 14 pubs involved and will offer more than 70 different real ales.
The Pub Festival began last year and was successful enough amongst locals to bring it back for a second year this spring.
What is happening at the Pub Festival in Chorley and when is it?
Spread over four days (Thursday 20– Sunday 23 April) there will be more than 70 real ales on offer across Chorley, including a number of beers and breweries not usually found in the town.
The 14 different venues will serve from more than 20 different breweries. There will also be real ale, food, live music and entertainment on offer in the town.The organisers are celebrating St George’s weekend by holding the Pub Festival and encouraging people from all over to come and try out what Chorley hospitality has to offer with some extra breweries travelling to get involved in the festival.
Which venues are included at the Pub Festival?
A variety of traditional pubs, micro pubs, cafe bars, brewery taps and craft ale bars will be offering punters their take on a good pint. The full list of venues is as follows:
The Ale Station
BAAA 38
Ben's Tap & Bottle Shop
The Bob Inn
Clarke's Sibin, Chorley
Flat Iron Chorley
Malt 'N' Hops
Nelipots Bar
The Railway Inn
Riley's Taproom and Wine Bar
Rose and Crown Chorley
The Shed and The Garden - Chorley
Shepherds Hall Ale House & Victoria Rooms
White Bull Chorley
Event programs will be on offer on-site for £1 showcasing which ales are on offer where.
You can get the very latest on the Chorley Pub Festival Facebook page.