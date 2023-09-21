News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved

Take That: Gary Barlow teases tour return but where can the people of Lancashire watch them?

Gary Barlow has taken to social media to tease a new Take That tour, so where might the people of Lancashire be able to see them?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lead singer Gary shared a variety of pictures of arenas/football stadiums imprinted with the Take That logo onto his Instagram story on Wednesday night (September 20).

Although the 52-year-old provided no further context, fans have of course been speculating that it means a new Take That stadium tour is on the horizon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The timing would make sense as the band – which currently consists of Gary, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – are releasing a new single called ‘Windows’ tomorrow (Friday, September 22).

(L-R) Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen attend Take That's "Greatest Days" World Premiere in June 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)(L-R) Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen attend Take That's "Greatest Days" World Premiere in June 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
(L-R) Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen attend Take That's "Greatest Days" World Premiere in June 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Where can the people of Lancashire go to watch Take That?

The closest venue shared by Gary is the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, which is still undergoing construction.

Located near to Etihad Campus, it will be the UK's biggest indoor arena, with a capacity of 23,000, and it is already set to be home to an Olivia Rodrigo and Simply Red stadium tour.

Co-Op Live also took to Instagram to share a picture of the projection on Wednesday night with the caption “*two eye emoji*”.

The Take That logo projected onto the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. Credit: Co-op Live on InstagramThe Take That logo projected onto the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. Credit: Co-op Live on Instagram
The Take That logo projected onto the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. Credit: Co-op Live on Instagram
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the comments, one person wrote “AAAAHHHHH I HAVE TO BE THERE I LOVE TAKE THAT” whilst others said “OMG it's happening”, “I need tickets” and “Cannot wait”.

The football stadiums that Gary posted with the logo included Middlesbrough FC, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City, Norwich City, MK Dons, Southampton FC, Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.

Read More
Preston Pride 2023: when is it, where is it and what to expect from performances...

When will the tour be?

As the tour has not been officially annoucned yet, there are no confirmed tour dates.

What else is new with Take That?

The popular 90s band have already shared the news of a new single coming out this Friday, with Rick Astley commenting on the announcement: “Trust me, it’s gorgeous”

Take That are also due to appear on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on the day of the single’s release, with the presenter tweeting that there are “exciting announcements” on the way.

Related topics:Gary BarlowLancashireRick AstleyInstagramManchester