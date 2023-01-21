Derian House Children’s Hospice is inviting dog owners to take the 'lead' in the new four-legged Top Dog fundraiser with a goal to rack up 100km - equivalent to two miles per day. Awards will also be dished out for dogs that go above and beyond, from 'Picture Pawfect' to ‘Mutts Amount Raised'. Derian House’s very own pets as Therapy dog, Shuna, will be taking part along with her owner Linda Martlew. The German shorthaired pointer has already smashed the £100 target set for each dog, and has raised almost £400 for the hospice.

Linda, from Wrightington, who brings Shuna to the hospice for pet therapy with the children every week, said: “Shuna can’t wait to get walking for Derian House. She really enjoys visiting the hospice to bring cuddles and smiles to the children, so it is great to be able to get involved and help raise some vital funding for the charity. We plan to go on lots of local walks every day, as well as an adventure up to the Lake District. There will be plenty of places for Shuna to splash about!”

Derian House Children’s Hospice is inviting dog owners to take the 'lead' in the new four-legged Top Dog fundraiser with a goal to rack up 100km - equivalent to two miles per day throughout February

Ellie Smith, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, added: “We know you love walking your four-legged friends countryside or town, one dog or two, rain or shine, so get your walking boots on and join Derian House’s Top Dog to walk 100km throughout February 2023. All we ask is that you raise a minimum of £100 for 100k – that’s about 3.5k/2 miles per day, but you can split the distance how you like. We rely heavily on the generosity our local community and their precious pups to make sure we can continue to provide care for our families as It will cost £6 million to run services at Derian House in 2023.”

To take part in Top Dog for Derian House, contact Ellie on: 01257 271271 or email: [email protected]

Find out more about Derian House or to sign up online HERE.

Derian House therapy dog Shuna, pictured with Isaac, will be taking part in the walk

