Facilitator Steve Downie, 54, who is now over two years sober, officially opened the new SMART centre yesterday morning at Lune Street. SMART which stands for Self Management And Recovery Training views addiction as a behavioural problem that can be corrected and not a condition that defines a person's identity. The four point program focuses on building and maintaining motivation, coping with cravings, managing thoughts and living a balanced life. The other two addiction centres which Steve runs are located at - watchUSgrow community hub on Gillibrand Street and Clayton Brook Community Centre with sessions carried out four days a week for two hours at a time, in the three different locations to over 100 people per month.

Steve said: "SMART Recovery Preston is my third, mutual aid support group to provide assistance to individuals, seeking abstinence from any type of addiction. I started SMART Recovery Chorley in May 2022 and it has gone from strength to strength. That is why, with the help and support of Mags Burrett at Emerging Futures, we opened a second one before Christmas at Clayton Brook and to now have opened a third is a dream come true. Having gone through it myself I wanted to show people that recovery is possible for everybody and that it is socially acceptable. In our groups, we help participants build up motivation to change and we offer a set of proven tools and techniques to support this. We also help and encourage individuals to make connections and, in doing so, recovery networks are then established."

There are now three SMART recovery centres in Lancashire

He added: "It has amazed me, how well received it has been. I would like to thank Lancashire County Council, Chorley Borough Council and the BRiC fund for supporting SMART Recovery Chorley Group and we welcome any other funding opportunities, from any other sources. It's about helping people recover and to stay recovered as I didn't really have that support when I was in my addiction so it's nice to be able to give something back to people."

If you are struggling with addiction and need someone to talk you can drop into any of the centres without an appointment.

