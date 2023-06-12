News you can trust since 1886
Sunday Lunch near me: These are some of the highest-rated pubs and restaurants in Preston for Sunday lunch according to Google reviews

Sunday Lunch near me – there’s nothing quite like jumping in the car and heading out for a slap-up feed in one of Preston’s fine eateries.
By Jon Peake
Published 3rd Nov 2022, 16:52 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST

Preston is full of superb pubs and restaurants offering mouth-watering Sunday lunches, so we’ve trawled through Google reviews to find some of the most highly recommended by customers.

All have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or above and all earned special mention for their Sunday offerings.

So if you are searching for a ‘Sunday Lunch near me’ – here are 16 of the best places to fill your belly according to Google reviews …

See also: Here's the best places for a carvery in and around Preston, according to TripAdvisor

There are dozens of great pubs and restaurants in Preston where you can grab a delicious Sunday lunch

There are dozens of great pubs and restaurants in Preston where you can grab a delicious Sunday lunch Photo: Google

La Viva Cafe & Restaurant on Fishergate has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 200 Google reviews

2. La Viva

Rise at Miller Arcade has a rating of 3.7 out of 5 from 365 Google reviews

3. Rise

Revolution on Fishergate has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 366 Google reviews

4. Revolution

