News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Here's the best places for a carvery in and around Preston, according to TripAdvisor

With Christmas around the corner we have rounded up the top nine places in Preston to try those all important roasties to get you in the festive spirit and perhaps provide dinner inspiration to wow your guests.

By Emma Downey
5 minutes ago

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple. Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash and fresh vegetables make for the perfect meal on a cold winter’s day. With Christmas vastly approaching, thousands are already preparing, and stressing out, over the thought of making Christmas dinner.

Ahead of the festive season, here’s where to find the best carveries served up in Preston – as rated by TripAdvisor – without lifting a finger. Here are the top nine places as voted Traveller’s Choice 2022.

1. Here are nine of the top places in Preston to get a Sunday roast voted by Traveller's Choice on Trip Advisor 2022.

The Sunday Roast is a favourite among many

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. The Stags Head

990 Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, Preston. Rated 4.5 Trip Advisor stars out of 786 reviews

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. The Plough

187 Preston Road Grimsargh, Preston. Rating of 4 Trip Advisor stars based on 204 reviews

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. The Alston Pub and Dining

Inglewhite Road Longridge, Preston. Rating of 4.5 Trip Advisor stars based on 333 reviews

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PrestonTripAdvisor