Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A triple BAFTA award-winning actor and comedian, a Doctor Who star and a former international cricketer from Lancashire are all being honoured by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) next week

UCLan’s degree and award celebrations will take place from July 8-12 in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre and three stars with links to Lancashire are amongst those being celebrated.

Steve Pemberton, co-creator of The League of Gentleman and Inside No 9, UCLan graduate and Doctor Who companion Mandip Gill and Alex Hartley, retired Lancashire and England bowler turned commentator, will all take to the stage next week to receive Honorary Fellowships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why are the stars being recognised by UCLan?

Lancashire sports star Alex, who will take to the stage on Monday, is being recognised for her significant contribution to cricket and sports broadcasting.

The former left-arm spin bowler, from Blackburn, travelled the world playing for Lancashire and England, and was a key part of the 2017 World Cup winning team.

Alex, 30, has recently coached the Multan Sultans in Pakistan’s Super League and now commentates on TNT Sports and BBC TV and radio, co-presents a podcast and writes for a national newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Hartley receives her honour on Monday, July 8. Right: she is pictured during The Hundred match between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire Women on August 16, 2022 | Getty

Then on Thursday, TV star Mandip is receiving her award for her significant contribution to acting.

For three series, the University of Central Lancashire alumna played companion Yasmin Khan to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who. and uring her time on the iconic show, she won several awards, including a Radio Times’ Readers’ Award.

The 36-year-old also appeared in nearly 250 episodes of Hollyoaks, had parts in Casualty and The Good Karma Hospital, and most recently, played the lead role in 2:22 A Ghost Story in London’s West End.

Mandip (pictured right at the European Premiere of Cirque du Soleil's "Alegría: In A New Light") is being honoured for her services to acting. | Getty

Blackburn born Steve, who grew up in Chorley and attended Saint Michael's Church of England High School, is being recognised for his significant contribution to acting, writing and directing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 56-year-old co-creator, co-writer and actor in the hugely popular The League of Gentlemen will receive his award on Friday.

Steve also co-created and starred in dark comedies Inside No. 9 and Psychoville, both broadcast on the BBC, appeared in Happy Valley and Benidorm and most recently competed on Channel 4’s Taskmaster.

Steve Pemberton from Chorley will receive his honour on Friday, July 12. | submit

Is UCLan honouring anyone else?

Honorary Doctorates will also be conferred on British and Irish Lions medic Dr James Robson MBE and Adrian Anderson, former Chief Executive of the University Vocational Awards Council.

Dr Robson, who will receive his award on Tuesday, is being recognised for his significant contribution to sports medicine. For two decades, he was the pitch side doctor for the British and Irish Lions rugby union team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James, who was born and raised in Whitehaven, initially qualified as a physiotherapist but retrained as a doctor. Before retiring as the team doctor for both Scottish Rugby and the Lions, he attended to players in more than 280 international matches. He was awarded an MBE for services to the sport in 2018.

Adrian, who is being acknowledged for his significant contribution to the education sector and Apprenticeship reform, will receive his award on Thursday.

Regarded as a trusted adviser to both government and the higher education sector, Adrian spent 14 years as the Chief Executive of the University Vocational Awards Council and made a real impact on apprenticeship policymaking in England during that time. He also wrote frequently for education sector.

More than 4,000 UCLan students will don their academic caps and gowns across 14 graduation ceremonies next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post-event celebrations for the graduates and their guests will take place on University Square, in the heart of the Preston Campus.