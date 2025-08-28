The start date for the latest series of Taskmaster, starring a Lancashire comedian, has been revealed.

The 20th series of the popular British game show is due to return to our screens later this year.

Each series of Taskmaster sees five celebrities compete in a variety of bizarre tasks, set by the show's creator Alex Horne, in order to score points dished out by the Taskmaster, aka as comedian Greg Davies.

This year, one of the celebrities taking part will be Preston born comedian Phil Ellis, who grew up around Fulwood and Plungington.

The 44-year-old credits his mum’s discount at Asda Fulwood, where she worked, for getting him into comedy (he got Bottom 2 Live on the cheap aged 14) and he has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed stand-ups in the UK.

Phil will be one of only four Lancastrians to enter the famous Taskmaster house, previous contestants including Lancaster’s Jon Richardson, Lytham’s Jenny Eclair and Blackburn’s Steve Pemberton.

Taskmaster series 20 cast l to r: Maisie Adam, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Alex Horne, Greg Davies, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano and Reece Shearsmith. Credit: Avalon | Avalon

When will the new series of Taskmaster air?

It has just been revealed that the 20th series of Taskmaster will premiere on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday, September 2025 11. after which episodes will be released weekly on Channel 4 as usual.

In other exciting news, new episodes will be released in the US on YouTube immediately after they're shown in the UK, meaning the show returns Stateside at 10pm BST / 5pm EST / 2pm PST on Thursday 11th September on YouTube.

Who else will be in the series?

Lancashire man Phil will be joined by Inside No. 9's Reece Shearsmith, Unforgotten's Sanjeev Bhaskar and the stand-up comedieans Maisie Adam and Ania Magliano.

What has Phil said about his appearance?

When the Taskmaster series 20 line-up was revealed last month, Phil took to his Tiktok to share his thoughts with the world.

The caption read: “EXCITING NEWS! I’ll be appearing on series 20 of Taskmaster with 4 of my favourite people who are the most hilarious and wonderful humans I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Reece Shearsmith, and Sanjeev Bhaskar . It was the most fun I’ve ever had as an adult and the entire taskmaster team are incredible. And I suppose I should shout out Alex and Greg Davies”.

Preston comedian Phil Ellis. | Contributed

In the Tikok, liked by nearly 1500 people, Phil walks down as he says: “Hi guys, I’m Phil Ellis. I’m in my hometown of Preston and that behind me is the first KFC in Britain. You’re very welcome.

“Anyway, I thought I’d come on and - I’ve got a special little task here to read for you.”

The comedian then reads from a recognisble Taskamster task: “Phil, as the last well-known person to have ever been on the series of Taskmaster, could you tell everyone three facts about yourself”.

Phil laughs then says: “Okay, I guess I could. Let’s go.

“Fact number one: when I was eight years old, I chopped the big toe of my left foot off with a spade. Don’t worry, they reattached it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fact number two: despite popular belief, I am not related to the last lady to be hanged Ruth Ellis. Just one of those coincidences.

“And fact number three: when I was eight years old, I got stuck in the lost property bin at school pretending to be Top Cat and I had to get lubed out by the headmaster.

“Anyway, pelase join ym m,ailing list for lots of exciting updates and I hope you enjoy the series.