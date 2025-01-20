Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The line-up for a Lancashire music festival returning this year has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International stars including Clean Bandit, Marvin Humes, Sam Ryder, B*witched and Chesney Hawkes will all perform as part of an incredible line-up at the iMEP Music Festival, which returns to Lancashire this September.

The two-day festival, organised by iMEP International Music Event Production, will take place on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20 2025 at the iMEP Arena, home of Accrington Cricket Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big names in the line-up

Friday night will be headlined by hugely successful Irish girl group B*witched, who shot to fame in the 90s, releasing two albums and eight singles -all of which made the UK Top 20 including four singles which topped the UK charts- , as well as selling six million records worldwide.

After a break, the original band members reunited in 2013 for hit ITV2 series, The Big Reunion, and followed that with two sell out arena tours.

B*witched will be joined on the Friday night by one of the biggest pop stars of the ‘90s, Chesney Hawkes.

With his era-defining smash hit ‘The One and Only’ making him a household name, Chesney is back three decades on with a new upcoming album and some exciting new singles including ‘Get A Hold Of Yourself’ and ‘Live Forever’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

iMEP Music Festival's Friday's headliners Clean Bandit, Chesney Hawkes and Sam Ryder. Credit: Getty | Getty

The festival will then be headlined on the Saturday night by Clean Bandit, an English Grammy-winning electronic music group formed in Cambridge in 2008 which consists of classically trained cellist Grace Chatto and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson.

Clean Bandit has achieved four number 1 hits and ten top 10 hits on the UK Singles Chart; they direct and produce their own music videos, with three — 'Symphony’, ‘Rockabye’ and ‘Solo’ — each surpassing 1 billion views on YouTube; and four Clean Bandit tracks have hit over a billion Spotify streams, placing them in Spotify’s Billions Club four times alongsidge Queen, Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, and One Direction.

Clean Bandit will be joined on day two of the festival by DJ, producer and broadcaster Marvin Humes, who will be performing his extremely popular DJ set.

The former JLS star has become a regular host on KISS, with his DJ and production talents having propelled him to numerous global stages and allowed him to work with some of the biggest names in the industry including performing b2b sets with Jonas Blue, Sigma and Sigala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday night at the iMEP Music Festival will also welcome singer, songwriter and newly anointed household name in the UK, Sam Ryder.

Having performed in front of roughly 161 million viewers at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, which gave the UK its best Eurovision result since 1998 and the highest charting UK Eurovision entry in over a quarter of a century, Sam has released a number 1 album, been Emmy-nominated and performed at the Queen’s Jubilee, Wembley Stadium, the National Television Awards, the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone and many more.

B*witched and Marvin Hulme will be performing on the Saturday. Credit: Getty | Getty

Who else will be performing?

BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver will also get the party started in Accrington on Friday, September 19, with a very special DJ set of his own, ‘Big G’s Lancashire Cheese’.

A full line-up of artists will be announced in the coming weeks and months for day one of the iMEP Music Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster, with weekend pass and individual day general admission tickets available.

Friday tickets are priced at £40, Saturday tickets at £65 and a weekend pass is £95.

A special 10% off general admission tickets promotion is running on Blue Monday only, which is applicable for the first 200 ticket buyers- use code “BLUEMONDAY” at checkout.

Accessible tickets are also available for the same prices and include one free companion ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of VIP tickets (200) are on offer for the event, priced at £85 (Friday), £120 (Saturday) and £190 (weekend pass).

VIP tickets will include an exclusive viewing platform located 50 yards from the main stage, which is new to the event for 2025, a private bar, welcome drinks and canapés on arrival, a special lanyard, an undercover outdoor area and much more.

A payment plan is also in place for those purchasing tickets.

All tickets can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/imep-arena-accrington-cricket-club-tickets-accrington/venue/436017