Lancashire football freestyler turned multi-million pound property developer Liv Cooke has made a very generous gesture whilst dealing with her own devastating loss.

25-year-old Liv from Leyland posted on Instragram this week a video of her mum receiving a very expensive gift courtesy of herself.

The video, which has the caption ‘Suprising my mum with her dream car’, shows Pam Cooke looking shocked as a brand new white Porsche GTS turns up on her driveway, complete with a red ribbon.

The luxurious car - which retails around the £130,000- £150,000 depending on the specifications - was gifted by Liv only a week after the former Balshaw's Church of England High School and Runshaw College pupil was forced to flee from her home in Los Angeles.

Leyland born Liv Cooke has gifted her mum a Porsche! | submit

Speaking to our celebrity reporter about the gesture, Liv said: “Do you know what Aimee, she deserves it, and it's a car that, honestly, she's probably never even dreamed of owning. And if I would have asked her ‘can I buy you this’, she would have said ‘absolutely not’. She probably would have taken it back and got a more humble car, not that a Porsche isn't humble, she has just never strived for material things and never even wanted for herself. My mom is by far the most selfless person I've ever met in my life, and it's definitely a trait that I aspire to have more of.

“Even going back to when I was like 15 years old, and I was just a footballer wanting to become the best freestyler in the world, she helped me every single day. There's things people don't even see, like when I lie on my back and I can bounce the ball on the sole of my foot, it was my mum that spent hours every night with me in the living room placing the ball on the sole of my foot. At first, it just rolled straight off. I think even she thought ‘this is impossible, this trick’ but I told her ‘it's possible’ - many months later, I nailed that trick, and then many years later, I held the world record for that trick. So my mum's always been there for me, and I can't imagine where I would be in my life if it wasn't for my mom. I love her to pieces, and honestly, I just hope that one day I could be as selfless, as giving, as caring as her. She would give me her last penny if I ask for it so she deserves the world. She deserves everything she’s never even dreamed of and this car is just the start.

“I'm happy that I could do that for her, it means a lot to me. I guess I'm just at a point in my life where giving feels better than getting, I've done that, I’ve got what I want now, I've been working for decades non stop, and now we can all enjoy the fruits of my labor.”

Whilst Liv may be enjoying the fruits of her labour generally, she has recently suffered a huge material loss due to the Los Angeles wild fires which ravaged through the Californian city last week.

Liv, who lives in L.A. with her wife, Gal, revealed last week that that they had had to flee their home as the wild fires had hit their neighbourhood.

After sharing her generous news, we asked Liv what the situation was like now in L.A. and the current six-time world record holder confirmed that she has not been able to return to her severely damaged home.

Liv said: “I read somewhere that what's going on in LA right now with the fires is the biggest disaster California has ever had. I don't know if that's true, but being here on the ground and seeing the fear and seeing houses and people's entire lives burned to the ground, it certainly feels like it. It's not a very nice place to be, it's not a nice environment, even from the health point of view, the air is not good. We were one of the first to evacuate and I guess there are pros and cons. So pros, that we live in very nice place to begin with but then everywhere around us, like our favorite places, restaurants ect, are burned to the ground, it's it doesn't feel real and my heart goes out to everybody that's lost something that it took their whole life to build

“I also can't help but feel a massive sense of gratitude. I think events like this put everything into perspective. For me, I'm just very, very grateful that me and my family are safe, we're alive, that's the main thing, and the dogs are okay. The material can be rebuilt. If you've had the skills, the knowledge, the work ethic, to build it, to obtain it, and it crumbles, you can build it again. It's not nice, I don't wish it on anybody, but that's the reality. So yeah, I’m just very, very very grateful to be alive and be surrounded by my family. and I guess that's why now more than ever, I just want to give.

“I think without dark, there's no light. Everybody knows that, and it's in times like this, you really see the good in people. L.A is a beautiful city, it’s got a lot of trouble, an interesting reputation, to say the least, but I have seen so much love and support and care the past few weeks. The last time I remember seeing people come together like this was the Manchester Arena attack, where the city came together, just rebuilt and was there for each other. I'm seeing that right now. The amount of people that have reached out to me in the city and offered their spare bedroom or offered their sofa is incredible. I've not had to take them up on it fortunately as I did find somewhere - it wasn't easy, trying to move with two dobermans- but yeah, we evacuated safely. Like I said, I can't help but feel gratitude for the people, the city, for safety and the important things in life - material comes and goes, it can be rebuilt but family’s everything”.