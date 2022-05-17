After 19 years standing empty, much of the former orphanage and its adjacent Mount Street Hospital are due to be transformed into luxury homes.

The workmen’s task has been complicated by a fire on Friday night which needed 10 crews to bring under control.

Much of the work at the moment is preparatory, given safety concerns surrounding the derelict building.

Our photographer Neil Cross went down to see what was happening on a site that is approaching its 150th birthday.

Earlier this week we shared pictures from an urban explorer, taken back in December 2020, that give an eerie tour inside the long-abandoned building. Check them out HERE

1. St Joseph's Orphanage Early demolition work has begun on the site to make way for a new residential development Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. St Joseph's Orphanage Early demolition work has begun on the site to make way for a new residential development Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3. St Joseph's Orphanage Early demolition work has begun on the site to make way for a new residential development Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4. St Joseph's Orphanage Early demolition work has begun on the site to make way for a new residential development Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales