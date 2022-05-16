An urban explorer's look around the site from December 2020
An urban explorer's look around the site from December 2020

Preston St Joseph's Orphanage: Eerie pictures from urban explorer's visit to derelict building

Demolition work is due to begin this week on the site of St Joseph’s Orphanage in Preston.

By Adam Lord
Monday, 16th May 2022, 3:32 pm

It comes after 10 fire crews were needed to put out a fire in the derelict building on Friday night.

The rumble of bulldozers, planned before the blaze, is set to come just shy of the orphanage’s 150th birthday, it having opened way back in 1872.

Several projects have been suggested over the 19 years since the site was vacated and now it looks like the future is secure with plans to turn the complex into luxury homes.

Here, an urban explorer has shared his visit to the site from December 2020. Pictures used with the permission of the Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Facebook page.

We were also granted access to the site back in 2018. You can view those pictures HERE

1. St Joseph's Orphanage

After 19 years standing empty, much of the former orphanage and its adjacent Mount Street Hospital are due to be transformed into luxury homes.

Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales

2. St Joseph's Orphanage

The Grade II Listed tower and chapel will remain and incorporated in the new housing complex which will have 10 town houses and 60 apartments.

Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales

3. St Joseph's Orphanage

The orphanage was first opened in September 1872 on the site of an almshouse.

Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales

4. St Joseph's Orphanage

The building has been exposed to the elements for many years.

Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
PrestonFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4