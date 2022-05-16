It comes after 10 fire crews were needed to put out a fire in the derelict building on Friday night.

The rumble of bulldozers, planned before the blaze, is set to come just shy of the orphanage’s 150th birthday, it having opened way back in 1872.

Several projects have been suggested over the 19 years since the site was vacated and now it looks like the future is secure with plans to turn the complex into luxury homes.

Here, an urban explorer has shared his visit to the site from December 2020. Pictures used with the permission of the Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Facebook page.

We were also granted access to the site back in 2018. You can view those pictures HERE

St Joseph's Orphanage After 19 years standing empty, much of the former orphanage and its adjacent Mount Street Hospital are due to be transformed into luxury homes.

St Joseph's Orphanage The Grade II Listed tower and chapel will remain and incorporated in the new housing complex which will have 10 town houses and 60 apartments.

St Joseph's Orphanage The orphanage was first opened in September 1872 on the site of an almshouse.

St Joseph's Orphanage The building has been exposed to the elements for many years.